KEI Industries launches QIP; floor price at Rs 3,880.54 /share

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
KEI Industries informed that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 3,880.54 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 25 November 2024.

The floor price of Rs 3,880.54 is at a discount of 3.50% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 4,021.50 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.

The company reported 10.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 140.21 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,279.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of KEI Industries fell 1.68% to currently trade at Rs 3,953.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

