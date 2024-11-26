Krystal Integrated Services rallies on securing Rs 106-cr order from BMC

Krystal Integrated Services jumped 4.13% to Rs 777.15 after the company has received a significant contract worth Rs 106.3 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The contract involves comprehensive manpower services for BMCs Education and Security Departments, aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Mumbais public services.

The total value of the contract is Rs 106.3 crore, and it will be executed over a period of 3 years.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.4% to Rs 10.59 crore on a 13.5% rise in net sales to Rs 266.16 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

