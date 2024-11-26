Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ruby Mills Ltd, 3P Land Holdings Ltd, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2024.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 118.23 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 74997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7351 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 249.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1676 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 65.73. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7340 shares in the past one month.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd advanced 17.00% to Rs 328.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd spurt 16.53% to Rs 194.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13019 shares in the past one month.

