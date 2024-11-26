Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 13.18% to Rs 7.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1274.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 464.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spiked 11.91% to Rs 77.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 10.23% to Rs 842.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd jumped 7.69% to Rs 1552.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61793 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd spurt 7.57% to Rs 339.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News