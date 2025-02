Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 10.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 287.00 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India declined 10.84% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 287.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 270.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.287.00270.8014.1515.7743.8044.4032.4033.4022.2024.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News