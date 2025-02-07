Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 31.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 31.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 27.91 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 31.75% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.9127.90 0 OPM %4.8410.54 -PBDT2.042.98 -32 PBT1.922.86 -33 NP1.442.11 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Equilateral Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story