Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 31.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 27.91 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 31.75% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.9127.904.8410.542.042.981.922.861.442.11

