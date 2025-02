NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 564.13 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 7.59% to Rs 126.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 564.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 482.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.564.13482.4496.2697.33138.33113.11136.73112.45126.42117.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News