Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 102.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 50.20 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 102.74% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.2048.7214.387.027.024.305.923.465.922.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News