Avon Mercantile standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avon Mercantile rose 850.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 125.93% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.220.5485.2561.110.190.020.190.020.190.02

