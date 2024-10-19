Kesoram Inds Q2 net loss widens to Rs 70 cr

The cement maker's net loss widened to Rs 69.92 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 58.72 crore posted in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operations declined 2% year on year to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 23.95 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 26.94 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses declined 6.93% YoY to Rs 83.62 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 29.09 crore (up 22.79% YoY), Finance cost stood at Rs 7.42 crore (up 2.06% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 18.42 crore (up by 5.07% YoY) in Q2 FY25.
On half year basis the company reported 131.29 crore of consolidated net profit in H1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 91.53 crore recorded in H1 FY24. The companys revenue jumped 14.48% to Rs 125.99 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 110.65 crore recorded in H1 FY24.
Kesoram Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement, tyres, tubes, rayon, paper, heavy chemicals and spun pipes.
The counter rose 0.53% to end at Rs 209.85 on Friday, 18 September 2024.
