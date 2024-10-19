Kesoram Inds Q2 net loss widens to Rs 70 cr

The cement maker's net loss widened to Rs 69.92 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 58.72 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 2% year on year to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 23.95 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 26.94 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined 6.93% YoY to Rs 83.62 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 29.09 crore (up 22.79% YoY), Finance cost stood at Rs 7.42 crore (up 2.06% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 18.42 crore (up by 5.07% YoY) in Q2 FY25.