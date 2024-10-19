Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 1536.86% in the September 2024 quarter

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 1536.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 93.62% to Rs 955.72 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 1536.86% to Rs 267.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.62% to Rs 955.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 493.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales955.72493.60 94 OPM %94.9691.89 -PBDT361.5224.86 1354 PBT359.0222.79 1475 NP267.7916.36 1537

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar protests: Junior docs continue hunger strike, 324 hours and counting

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: KL departs cheaply, India 438/6 at tea

Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

AI has potential to revolutionise military operations: Rajnath Singh

Commercialisation of education harming its quality, says V-P Dhankhar

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story