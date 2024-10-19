ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 1536.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.62% to Rs 955.72 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 1536.86% to Rs 267.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.62% to Rs 955.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 493.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.955.72493.6094.9691.89361.5224.86359.0222.79267.7916.36

