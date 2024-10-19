ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 1536.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.62% to Rs 955.72 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 1536.86% to Rs 267.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.62% to Rs 955.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 493.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales955.72493.60 94 OPM %94.9691.89 -PBDT361.5224.86 1354 PBT359.0222.79 1475 NP267.7916.36 1537
