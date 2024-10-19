Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 58.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 231.74 crore

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 58.41% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 231.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales231.74164.98 40 OPM %52.8045.08 -PBDT66.9144.17 51 PBT60.1838.00 58 NP44.7228.23 58

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

