Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 58.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 58.41% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 231.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.231.74164.9852.8045.0866.9144.1760.1838.0044.7228.23

