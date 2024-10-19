Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2024 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 27.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 983.59 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 27.98% to Rs 318.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 249.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 983.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 761.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales983.59761.57 29 OPM %79.2379.73 -PBDT419.59323.56 30 PBT414.86320.30 30 NP318.97249.23 28

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

