Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 20.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 219.42 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 20.20% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 219.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.44% to Rs 154.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 860.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 779.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales219.42199.48 10 860.50779.45 10 OPM %19.3219.55 -20.5819.47 - PBDT50.4244.68 13 209.59165.61 27 PBT47.8542.32 13 199.22156.88 27 NP37.8531.49 20 154.07119.03 29

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

