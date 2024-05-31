Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 20.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 219.42 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 20.20% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 219.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.44% to Rs 154.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 860.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 779.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
