Key states gear up for wheat procurement

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting yesterday with the Food Ministers of 5 States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan and Minister for Cooperative, Govt of Bihar to review the preparedness for wheat procurement in ensuing RMS 2025-26. During the meeting, the Union Minister, emphasized that the above five states have good potential for wheat procurement and can contribute substantially to the central pool which is vital for food security of the nation and also for supply-based interventions to control prices, as and when needed.

