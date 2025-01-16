Nazara Tech rallies as board to mull preferential issue on Jan 20

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Nazara Technologies jumped 4.92% to Rs 977.75 after the firm stated that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 20 January 2025, to consider the issuance of equity shares/securities on a preferential basis to one or more persons.

The proposal is subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

The company had reported a 47.56% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 11.80 crore despite 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

