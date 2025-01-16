Zen Tech rises after securing design registration for 60 mm Mortar Training Simulator

Zen Technologies rallied 4.41% to Rs 2,242.65 after the company announced that it has secured successful design registration for its 60 mm Mortar Training Simulator under the Designs Act, India.

This milestone reinforces the companys global leadership in military training technologies.

In a regulatory filing, Zen Technologies revealed that the 60 mm Mortar Training Simulator offers an immersive and realistic training experience to the mortar crews of an infantry rifle platoon. The simulator addresses critical aspects of 60 mm mortar training, such as target acquisition, simulated firing, and fire corrections, thereby ensuring mortar crews are equipped with the skills necessary for effective use of 60 mm mortars on the modern-day battlefield. Its innovative design is tailored for operational efficiency, delivering a system that is both ergonomic and user-friendly.

The cutting-edge simulator features a variety of terrains and battlefield conditions for the trainees. The easy-to-use scenario builder provides instructors with an endless array of situations for setting the training exercises. The simulators ability to operate indoors makes it an ideal solution for year-round training, irrespective of weather conditions or logistical challenges. It not only reduces the costs associated with live firing exercises but also enhances safety by eliminating the risks involved in conventional training methods.

The company stated that the design registration highlights Zen Technologies' commitment to indigenous innovation and development, aligning with India's vision of achieving self-reliance in defense technologies. Given the widespread use of the 60 mm mortar by militaries globally, the 60 mm Mortar Training Simulator is expected to gain significant international acceptance, further reinforcing India's position as a reliable and trusted supplier of defense equipment on the global stage.

Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing world-class, state-of-the-art Defence training and anti-drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring the combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 155 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in Q2 FY25, zoomed 276.18% to Rs 65.23 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations spiked 277.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 241.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

