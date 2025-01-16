Man Industries gains as board to mull fund raising on Jan 18

Man Industries (India) advanced 2.45% to Rs 324.70 after the company informed that its board will meet on Saturday, 18 January 2025 to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of securities on preferential basis.

The official announcement was made on 15 January 2025 after the market hours.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 18.4% to Rs 31.86 crore on a 20.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 806.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

