Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.02% to Rs 198.76 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.02% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 127.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales198.76127.39 56 OPM %5.41-11.52 -PBDT3.72-22.33 LP PBT0.96-25.23 LP NP12.55-26.97 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 272.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Digicontent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story