Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.02% to Rs 198.76 croreNet profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.02% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 127.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales198.76127.39 56 OPM %5.41-11.52 -PBDT3.72-22.33 LP PBT0.96-25.23 LP NP12.55-26.97 LP
