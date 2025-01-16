Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.02% to Rs 198.76 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.02% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 127.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.198.76127.395.41-11.523.72-22.330.96-25.2312.55-26.97

