Kharif area rises 1.87% on year, pulses acreage spurts nearly 8%

The acreage under kharif crops stood at 110.85 million tonnes as on 27th September 2024, witnessing 1.87% increase on year and surpassing the five-year average performance in plantings, latest data out from the agriculture ministry showed. Area under major crop Paddy stood at 41.45 million hectares, recording a 2.47% increase on year. Acreage under Coarse cereals saw a 4% rise on year while Pulses area recorded a 7.47% rise in sowing. Oilseeds area witnessed a rise of 2.72% in sowing area while cotton sowing dropped 8.73% on year.

