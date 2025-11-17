Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.170.9919.6628.280.230.280.230.280.170.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News