Rainbow Denim standalone net profit rises 219.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rainbow Denim rose 219.14% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.21% to Rs 68.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.9230.2011.8410.665.711.905.171.625.171.62

