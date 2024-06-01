Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 39.19% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies declined 29.41% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.19% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.74% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.901.48 -39 0.993.77 -74 OPM %57.7846.62 -11.115.04 - PBDT0.540.69 -22 0.130.19 -32 PBT0.540.68 -21 0.110.11 0 NP0.480.68 -29 0.050.11 -55

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

