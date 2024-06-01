Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 69.63 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 34.73% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 69.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.84% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 288.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 290.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

69.6360.58288.43290.1712.5511.229.278.137.935.2521.6719.085.122.6910.749.463.222.397.868.09

