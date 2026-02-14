Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit rises 19.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 30.10 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences rose 19.04% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.1030.1021.7616.615.904.415.053.595.444.57

