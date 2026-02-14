Associate Sponsors

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit rises 19.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 30.10 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences rose 19.04% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.1030.10 0 OPM %21.7616.61 -PBDT5.904.41 34 PBT5.053.59 41 NP5.444.57 19

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

