KIMS commences operations of new hospital at Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

KIMS Hospital Bengaluru, a wholly owned subsidiary of Krishna Institute of Medical Science, has formally commenced operations at its newly established hospital located in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru.

The state-of-the-art facility is a 450-bedded, multi-specialty tertiary care hospital, designed to provide comprehensive medical services across a wide range of specialties. The hospital is equipped with over 35 medical and surgical specialties, 120+ advanced ICU beds, and more than 100 dedicated OPD (Outpatient Department) beds, catering to both critical and routine healthcare needs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News