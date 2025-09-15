Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India commences commercial production of new gas facility in Unnao

Linde India commences commercial production of new gas facility in Unnao

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Linde India has started commercial production at its new gas facility in Unnao, Lucknow. The facility is specifically designed to enhance the storage, handling and distribution of bulk industrial and medical gases, which are essential for critical hospital operations and various industrial applications. The Company already has a strong footprint in the State of Uttar Pradesh, supplying medical gases to all major government and private hospitals for over two decades.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

