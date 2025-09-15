Maruti Suzuki India improves its CRISIL ESG rating to 63

Maruti Suzuki India announced that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics (CRISIL) (a SEBI registered ESG rating provider), has upgraded the Company's rating from 61 (Rating category - Strong) for FY 2023 - 24 to 63 (Rating category - Strong) in FY 2024 - 25. The Crisil core ESG rating for the Company has remained the same at 57

