Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 11.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.97% to Rs 416.44 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 416.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 338.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales416.44338.66 23 OPM %13.7914.66 -PBDT57.7450.55 14 PBT52.4346.96 12 NP39.0735.04 12
