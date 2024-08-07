Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 20.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 227.54 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 20.43% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 227.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 203.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales227.54203.43 12 OPM %14.6214.29 -PBDT36.0730.00 20 PBT33.6627.95 20 NP25.0520.80 20

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

