Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 34.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 28.08 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 34.88% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.0820.96 34 OPM %18.0918.08 -PBDT4.013.02 33 PBT3.792.92 30 NP2.902.15 35
