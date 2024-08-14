Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 34.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 28.08 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 34.88% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.0820.9618.0918.084.013.023.792.922.902.15

