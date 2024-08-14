Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 29.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 29.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 590.62 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 29.26% to Rs 88.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 590.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 500.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales590.62500.03 18 OPM %21.7520.39 -PBDT140.46110.49 27 PBT120.0296.83 24 NP88.7568.66 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

ED starts restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Nifty 50 CEO earnings surge: 1 in 5 now earns over Rs 50 crore: Report

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story