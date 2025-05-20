Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 1747.82 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 23.55% to Rs 46.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 1747.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1728.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.60% to Rs 149.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 6608.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6368.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1747.821728.60 1 6608.066368.39 4 OPM %11.7813.90 -11.6314.77 - PBDT196.95215.68 -9 692.57861.43 -20 PBT129.51142.87 -9 433.99619.38 -30 NP46.8061.22 -24 149.09200.40 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 30.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story