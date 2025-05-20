Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 1747.82 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 23.55% to Rs 46.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 1747.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1728.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.60% to Rs 149.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 6608.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6368.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

