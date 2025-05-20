Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 30.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 30.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 43.22 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 30.17% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 43.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.65% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.2234.99 24 142.36107.00 33 OPM %7.275.69 -7.365.01 - PBDT2.451.86 32 7.905.05 56 PBT2.031.58 28 6.353.96 60 NP1.511.16 30 4.952.53 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rishi Laser standalone net profit declines 8.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story