Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 30.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 43.22 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 30.17% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 43.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.65% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

