Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 6290.20 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 0.96% to Rs 1170.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 6290.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5366.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.26% to Rs 4525.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3859.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 22573.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19021.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

