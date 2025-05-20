Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.20% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 72.96% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.181.77 -33 2.7810.28 -73 OPM %47.4679.66 -33.8187.35 - PBDT0.550.54 2 0.816.00 -87 PBT0.550.54 2 0.806.00 -87 NP0.410.40 3 0.534.49 -88

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

