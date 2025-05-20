Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.20% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 72.96% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

