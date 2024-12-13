Abans Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mohit Industries Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd and Emami Paper Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 December 2024.

Abans Holdings Ltd lost 7.70% to Rs 311 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6454 shares in the past one month.

Mohit Industries Ltd tumbled 6.18% to Rs 39.59. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18476 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd crashed 5.80% to Rs 27.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38869 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd pared 5.80% to Rs 295.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4200 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd shed 5.59% to Rs 109.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4605 shares in the past one month.

