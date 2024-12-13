Volumes soar at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
CRISIL Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 December 2024.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd clocked volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.54% to Rs.821.05. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40733 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.5,730.80. Volumes stood at 39522 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 15.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.68% to Rs.1,770.05. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 31.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.16% to Rs.1,517.30. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd witnessed volume of 9.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.86% to Rs.1,067.85. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

