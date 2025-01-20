Kitex Garments allots 13.30 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Kitex Garments has allotted 13,30,00,000 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Re 1 each in the ratio of 2:1, i.e, 2 (Two) new Bonus Equity Shares of Re 1 each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Re1 each fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e. 17 January 2025.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 19,95,00,000 divided into 19,95,00,000 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

