Nasdaq Surges as Wall Street Cheers Economic Optimism and Industrial Growth

Strong industrial production data and optimism around Trump's second term fuel market gains with semiconductor and retail stocks leading the rally.

The Nasdaq surged 291.91 points or 1.5% to 19,630.20, the S&P 500 jumped 59.32 points or 1.0% to 5,996.66 and the Dow climbed 334.70 points or 0.8% to 43,487.83.

The strength on Wall Street may also have reflected optimism about the outlook for the markets under President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to be sworn in for the second time on Monday. The Federal Reserve released a report showing industrial production increased by much more than expected in the month of December. It also said industrial production jumped by 0.9% in December after rising by a revised 0.2% in November.

Semiconductor stocks turned in some of the market's best performances, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.8%. Applied Materials (AMAT) posted a notable gain after KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Sector Weight. Retail stocks were significantly strong, as reflected by the 1.5% gain posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index. Banking, brokerage and software stocks were notable strong while pharmaceutical stocks showed a substantial move to the downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in another mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite Index crept up by 0.2%. The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged by 1.4%, the German DAX Index shot up by 1.2% and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1%.

In the bond market, treasuries pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 4.609% after hitting a low of 4.56%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News