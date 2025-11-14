KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 885.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.70% to Rs 7.25 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 885.71% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.70% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.2513.11-65.52-0.460.610.700.030.100.690.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News