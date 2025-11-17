Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit declines 10.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 50.17 crore

Net profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works declined 10.90% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.1752.4839.8240.0717.3919.9813.7017.3311.2012.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News