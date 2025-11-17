Ganges Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 15.51 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities declined 59.70% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.5115.1631.9158.914.999.114.798.922.917.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News