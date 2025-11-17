Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 70.27 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 21.08% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.2754.939.399.506.445.266.345.204.713.89

