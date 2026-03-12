KNR Constructions announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 50.47 crore from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the construction of a four-lane unidirectional flyover at Rasoolpura in Telangana.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) / turnkey basis and is valued at Rs 50.47 crore, excluding GST.

According to the company, the construction period for the project is 24 months from the date of commencement.

KNR Constructions is engaged in the business of the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of roads, bridges, flyovers and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 58.6% to Rs 102.80 crore on a 12.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 743.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.