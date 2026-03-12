Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries reports fire at Surat warehouse; operations unaffected

Aether Industries reports fire at Surat warehouse; operations unaffected

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Aether Industries said a fire broke out at its external warehouse in Surat, adding that there were no casualties or injuries and that all facilities are operating normally without disruption.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the fire was reported around 13:00 hours at its external warehouse located at Plot Nos. 24/9 and partially at 24/10, Hojiwala Industrial Estate in Sachin, Surat. The blaze was brought under control around 15:30 hours.

According to the company, the fire originated at the adjacent premises of another company and subsequently spread to Aether Industries warehouse.

Despite the incident, the company said its research and development facilities, pilot plant, production units, and other sites are operating normally without disruption.

Aether Industries added that no injuries or casualties were reported. The company said the extent of loss or damage, if any, is being assessed and will be communicated in due course. It also confirmed that adequate insurance coverage is in place and that the incident has had no impact on production or operations.

Aether Industries is a Surat-based specialty chemicals manufacturer focused on advanced intermediates used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material sciences, coatings, and oil & gas.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aether Industries rose 55.06% to Rs 53.96 crore, while net sales rose 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Shares of Aether Industries rose 2.14% to Rs 1,032.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

