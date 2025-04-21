Kolte-Patil Developers sales value drops 15% YoY in Q4

Kolte-Patil Developers reported 15.07% decline in sales value to Rs 631 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 743 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Sales volume declined 22.33% to 0.80 million square feet in Q4 FY25 from 1.03 million square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, the company's sales value and sales volume declined by 7.20% and 1.23%, respectively, compared to Q3 FY25.

Realization stood at Rs 7,904 per square foot, recording a growth of 9.38% YoY, while declining by 5.83% QoQ. Collections stood at Rs 704 crore, up 18.91% YoY and 24.16% QoQ.

Atul Bohra, Group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers, said, During FY25, we recorded milestone collections of Rs 2,432 crore, reinforced by operating efficiency, strong registrations, sales, construction and customer engagement. Sales at Rs 2,791 crore remained muted, impacted by delay in the planned project launches. New launches contributed around 42% to overall sales, reaffirming the optimistic demand scenario for our projects. Our flagship Life Republic township continued to perform well reflecting sustained homebuyer confidence in our offerings and execution. On the business development front, we added a project in Wadgaon (Pune) with the GDV of Rs 4,000 crore during the year, further enhancing our future growth pipeline.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the next chapter of accelerated growth and value unlocking for all stakeholders. With strong operational delivery, a healthy balance sheet, and deep understanding of our core markets, we are well-positioned to tap into emerging opportunities and continue delivering consistent, high-quality performance across key metrics in the years ahead.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 17 April 2025, after market hours

Also Read

The Kolte-Patil Developers group is one of the largest residential real estate developers in Pune. The company has a healthy project portfolio of affordable, mid-income, and luxury residential segments through its brands, Kolte-Patil and 24K, respectively, and is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company has developed and constructed over 64 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT parks, covering a saleable area of over 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 140.2% to Rs 25.30 crore on 361.4% jump in net sales to Rs 349.67 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers gained 1.46% to Rs 340.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News