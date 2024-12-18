Konstelec Engineers hits the roof after bagging order worth of Rs 81 cr

Konstelec Engineers hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 121.25 after the company announced that it has been awarded an order worth Rs 80.84 crore from Numaligarh Refinery for electrical works.

According to the regulatory filing, the said order is valued at Rs 80.84 crore and pertains to electrical works. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of the first official meeting between Numaligarh Refinery and the company.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 17 December 2024.

Konstelec Engineers engaged in the business of offering a full range of engineering, procurement, and construction/commissioning (EPC) services in India and abroad. Its services find applications across several processing and various kinds of manufacturing industries, such as oil & gas, refineries, steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, textiles, hospitals, health care and commercial complexes, domestically and internationally. The companys key offerings include engineering design and drawings, procurement, operations and maintenance, project management and construction and commissioning.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.2% to Rs 8.92 crore in FY24 as against Rs 7.18 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations surged 40.4% to Rs 215.32 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 153.41 crore recorded in FY23.

