Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2024.

Sambhaav Media Ltd soared 19.57% to Rs 8.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd surged 18.94% to Rs 557.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33922 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd spiked 16.23% to Rs 132.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6332 shares in the past one month.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd jumped 12.35% to Rs 184.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1845 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo First Ltd gained 10.23% to Rs 1058.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15754 shares in the past one month.

