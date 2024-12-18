Suyog Telematics spurts as board to mull fund raising on Dec 21

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suyog Telematics surged 5.40% to Rs 1,952.20 after its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 21 December 2024 to consider the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity‐linked or convertible securities.

The may raise funds through all or any permissible modes or method, including private placement, preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and, shareholders approval.

Suyog Telematics is engaged in business of is serving Mobile Telecom Industry as Service provider of Telecommunication Products and Services.

The companys net profit increased 24.7% to Rs 20.27 crore on 16.9% rise in net sales to Rs 47.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

